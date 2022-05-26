Menu

Fire

5-alarm fire breaks out at recycling plant in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 8:14 am
Fire on Shorncliffe Road in Etobicoke on May 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Fire on Shorncliffe Road in Etobicoke on May 26, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News

Toronto Fire Services said a five-alarm fire erupted at a waste services recycling plant in Etobicoke on Wednesday night.

The industrial fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at Global Waste Services on Shorncliffe Road, near North Queen Street.

Crews said they found a large fire.

Officials said the fire was deeply seeded inside the plant, which is located in a primarily industrial area of south Etobicoke.

Trending Stories

The fire reached five alarms with more than 100 firefighters responding, officials said.

On Thursday morning, crews were still trying to get inside to get to hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

There are road closures along Shorncliffe Road between North Queen and Dundas Street. Motorists were still being advised to avoid the area Thursday morning as crews were expected to be at the scene for quite some time, officials said.

