Plans unveiled for Winnipeg homeless veterans village

Winnipeg will soon have a village of tiny homes to house veterans who are going through hard times.

Plans were unveiled Wednesday for the Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans Village, which will help get veterans experiencing homelessness back in the community through housing and social supports.

The Homes for Heroes organization says more than 160 veterans live on the streets in Winnipeg.

The village is being built in Transcona on an acre of land near Transcona Boulevard and will feature 20 tiny homes with on-site councillors’ offices. The project is scheduled to be ready by the summer of 2023.

The village is named after the Winnipeg Kinsmen Club which has donated $1 million to support the build.

The province is also committing $500,000 to the project, Veteran Affairs Canada is contributing $315,000 and the City of Winnipeg is supplying the land.

Similar villages already exist in Calgary and Edmonton and one is being planned for Kingston.

“With more than 5,000 veterans experiencing homelessness (across Canada), we are proud of the work being done by our staff at Veteran Villages and look forward to further announcements as we gear up to build in every major centre across Canada,” Chairman of the Homes for Heroes Foundation board of Directors Todd Dyer said.

“It is important that we work with local stakeholders and all three levels of government across Canada so we can end the issue of veteran homelessness.”