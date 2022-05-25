Thin blue line patches coming off some Calgary police uniforms by end of May

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly two months after advising its members to defy a Calgary Police Commission order to remove thin blue line (TBL) patches, the Calgary Police Association is recommending its members remove the patches from their daily uniforms.

“We reluctantly recommend you remove the TBL patches and comply with the CPC’s order,” CPA president Johnny Orr wrote on Tuesday.

“The CPA board is advising all of you to remove the TBL patches from only your street uniforms in compliance with the direction from the (police) chief.”

Orr said the concession came with some “wins” including being able to wear the symbol with dress uniforms, changes in commission social media and code of conduct policies, and improved lines of communication.

During Wednesday afternoon’s meeting, commission chair Shawn Cornett said a date has been confirmed for the “required” removal of patches from uniforms officers wear on a day-to-day basis: May 31.

“I also want to once again say that our decision on the Thin Blue Line patch was in no way an expression of non-confidence in the members of the Calgary Police Service,” Cornett said. “The commission also does not question whether Calgary’s police officers wear the symbol with good intentions or to express positive things are unanimous.

“The decision was always based simply on the symbol having mixed meanings to a significant number of people in our city.”

The move comes after in-person talks between the police association, Calgary Police Service and police commission over the patch’s use and history, reduced morale among officers, and social media posts from commissioners.

