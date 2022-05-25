B.C. set to release business case for $789M Royal BC Museum replacement

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is set to release details into why it is replacing the Royal BC Museum on a project that carries a $789-million price tag.

Premier John Horgan has defended the replacement after drawing criticism for announcing it amid record-high gas prices and inflation in B.C., saying the building needs seismic upgrades and asbestos removal.

Amid immense pressure from both the public and the Official Opposition, his government will outline the business case and take question from journalists at 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday. The briefing will be carried live here on our website and on BC1.

1:36 Province to announce business case for Royal BC Museum Province to announce business case for Royal BC Museum

BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon has vowed to stop the rebuild if elected premier in the next provincial election, slated for October 2024.

“At a time when British Columbians are struggling — the highest housing prices, the highest gas prices — the premier thinks this is the right time for a vanity museum project,” he told reporters last week.

“Nowhere in the budget can I see any capital spending. Nowhere can I see a budget plan.”

Horgan responded in the legilsature, saying the first record of the issue coming to cabinet’s attention was in 2006 under a previous Liberal government.

“It was revisited again in 2013, again in 2014, again in 2015 and finally — and this is the part that I think is important — in 2017, the then-finance minister, after five visits to Treasury Board, advised the (tourism) minister of the day to return with a capital plan for the precinct by September 30, 2017,” he said.

“He didn’t make that meeting, but we did. We took that information. And for the past five years, we have been working with stakeholders.”

The museum is scheduled to close in September, with the new one set to reopen in 2030.