Nova Scotia announces more than $600,000 in upgrades to community trails

Community trails throughout Nova Scotia will receive more than $600,000 in upgrades through the newly announced Recreational Trails Expansion Fund.

In a release, the province said the funding has been provided to 22 different sites.

The funding will support community groups, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations as they develop new trails, expand recreational trails and make upgrades to existing trails.

“The past few years have truly heightened how important it is to stay active, for our physical and mental health,” said Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Steve Craig, on behalf of Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“We live in the most beautiful place in the world, and we want more people to enjoy it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We live in the most beautiful place in the world, and we want more people to enjoy it."

Some organizations that received funding from the province include the Coastal Connections Trail Association in Cape Breton and the Eigg Mountain Trails Association in the Highlands Region.

The community group that received the highest amount was the Sackville Lakes and Trails Association, which received $112,000 for the upcoming construction of the Great Beech Hill Trail in Sackville Lakes Provincial Park.

“As Nova Scotia’s newest provincial park, we are excited to be working on our next major trail project, the 2.9-kilometre Great Beech Hill Trail,” said Shane O’Neil, co-chair of the Sackville Lakes and Trails Association.

“The province’s foresight with this contribution will result in more outdoor opportunities for Nova Scotians and visitors.”

The total cost of all 22 projects is $644,100.

