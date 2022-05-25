Menu

Money

2022 Edmonton property tax notices are in the mail

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 25, 2022 12:24 pm
Edmonton City Hall pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. View image in full screen
Edmonton City Hall pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Dean Twardzik, Global News

Property owners in Edmonton can expect to see their 2022 property tax notices in their mailboxes soon as the city sent out over 400,000 notices on Tuesday.

Paperless subscribers can visit the city’s website to view their notice.

Read more: City council aims to keep Edmonton property taxes affordable despite difficult fiscal position: Sohi

According to a news release from the city, Edmonton has the lowest tax increase among major Canadian cities.

“Property taxes are a very important source of revenue for the City of Edmonton,” Cate Watt, branch manager, assessment and taxation said.

“Municipal property taxes support essential services such as police, fire rescue, roadway maintenance and public transit.”

Click to play video: 'Budget deliberations underway at Edmonton City Hall' Budget deliberations underway at Edmonton City Hall
Budget deliberations underway at Edmonton City Hall – Nov 30, 2021

The city is expected to collect just under $2.3 billion in property taxes, with $496 million of that being collected on behalf of the government of Alberta for provincial education.

This year, property owners will see a 1.9-per cent municipal tax increase. On average, owners can expect an increase of $14 for every $100,000 in assessed property value.

Read more: Out-of-province property investors make it tough for some 1st-time Edmonton homebuyers

For example, a single-family home that was assessed at $402,000 will pay $3,774 in property taxes this year. Of that number, about 74 per cent, or $2,777 will go to the city for municipal programs and services and 26 per cent, or $997, will go to the provincial government.

Click to play video: 'Out-of-province property investors make it tough for some 1st-time Edmonton homebuyers' Out-of-province property investors make it tough for some 1st-time Edmonton homebuyers
Out-of-province property investors make it tough for some 1st-time Edmonton homebuyers – Mar 30, 2022

The payment deadline is June 30, 2022 and property owners have a variety of ways to pay. Payments can be made at most banks, including online and by phone, and by mail.

For those needing time to pay, the city offers a payment plan. Details can be found on the city’s website, or with each tax notice.

Any property owner who doesn’t receive their property tax notice by June 3 should contact 311.

