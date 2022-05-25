2022 Edmonton property tax notices are in the mail

Send this page to someone via email

Property owners in Edmonton can expect to see their 2022 property tax notices in their mailboxes soon as the city sent out over 400,000 notices on Tuesday.

Paperless subscribers can visit the city’s website to view their notice.

According to a news release from the city, Edmonton has the lowest tax increase among major Canadian cities.

“Property taxes are a very important source of revenue for the City of Edmonton,” Cate Watt, branch manager, assessment and taxation said.

“Municipal property taxes support essential services such as police, fire rescue, roadway maintenance and public transit.”

1:59 Budget deliberations underway at Edmonton City Hall Budget deliberations underway at Edmonton City Hall – Nov 30, 2021

The city is expected to collect just under $2.3 billion in property taxes, with $496 million of that being collected on behalf of the government of Alberta for provincial education.

Story continues below advertisement

This year, property owners will see a 1.9-per cent municipal tax increase. On average, owners can expect an increase of $14 for every $100,000 in assessed property value.

For example, a single-family home that was assessed at $402,000 will pay $3,774 in property taxes this year. Of that number, about 74 per cent, or $2,777 will go to the city for municipal programs and services and 26 per cent, or $997, will go to the provincial government.

1:54 Out-of-province property investors make it tough for some 1st-time Edmonton homebuyers Out-of-province property investors make it tough for some 1st-time Edmonton homebuyers – Mar 30, 2022

The payment deadline is June 30, 2022 and property owners have a variety of ways to pay. Payments can be made at most banks, including online and by phone, and by mail.

For those needing time to pay, the city offers a payment plan. Details can be found on the city’s website, or with each tax notice.

Story continues below advertisement

Any property owner who doesn’t receive their property tax notice by June 3 should contact 311.