Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP look for people who caused Penticton Secondary School damage

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 11:27 am
Penticton RCMP are asking that these people come forward in the wake of an incident that saw them damage Penticton Secondary School network equipment. View image in full screen
Penticton RCMP are asking that these people come forward in the wake of an incident that saw them damage Penticton Secondary School network equipment. Courtesy: Penticton RCMP

Four people caused what Mounties are describing as “significant damage” to Penticton High School after climbing on the roof before sunrise one night last month.

RCMP said the damage was caused early April 24, when four individuals arrived at Penticton Secondary School, at 158 Eckhardt Avenue, in what appears to be a white Nissan Juke. They then proceeded to climb onto the roof of the building, RCMP said in a press release, damaging equipment related to the school district’s network on their ascent.

Read more: ‘Extremely combative’ man tries to disarm Penticton RCMP officer, police say

The estimated cost to repair the damage is more than $8,000, RCMP said.

Trending Stories

“This kind of damage is senseless,” Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP, said.

“Whether accidental or intentional, the repair costs come out of the pot of money that would be better spent on students and education.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fire at Penticton Toyota deemed arson, two arrested

Those with information are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mischief tagclimbing tagpenticton secondary school tagConst.  Dayne Lyons tagEckhardt Avenue tagnetwork equipment tagNissan Juke tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers