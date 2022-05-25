RCMP look for people who caused Penticton Secondary School damage

Send this page to someone via email

Four people caused what Mounties are describing as “significant damage” to Penticton High School after climbing on the roof before sunrise one night last month.

RCMP said the damage was caused early April 24, when four individuals arrived at Penticton Secondary School, at 158 Eckhardt Avenue, in what appears to be a white Nissan Juke. They then proceeded to climb onto the roof of the building, RCMP said in a press release, damaging equipment related to the school district’s network on their ascent.

The estimated cost to repair the damage is more than $8,000, RCMP said.

“This kind of damage is senseless,” Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP, said.

“Whether accidental or intentional, the repair costs come out of the pot of money that would be better spent on students and education.”

Those with information are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave tip online at www.crimestoppers.net