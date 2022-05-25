Menu

Saskatoon morning rewind: Wednesday, May 25

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, May 25' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, May 25
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, May 25.

The NSBA Business Builders Awards, Medavie with Paramedic Week in Medic Minute, Canadian country music star Dallas Smith and the YWCA Women of Distinction Awards.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, May 25 edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, May 25

Weather specialist Chantal Wagner has the Wednesday weather outlook — and there is a chance of showers.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, May 25' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, May 25
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, May 25

NSBA Business Builder Awards celebrating 25 years

The NSBA Business Builder Awards are back and this year is a special one.

It’s been 25 years since the NSBA handed out its very first awards and there is a lot to look back on over the years.

The NSBA also has an Indigenous economic inclusion award this year, part of the response to the TRC call to action No. 92.

NSBA executive director Keith Moen explains what the event is and breaks down the upcoming awards ceremony.

Click to play video: 'NSBA Business Builder Awards celebrating 25 years' NSBA Business Builder Awards celebrating 25 years
NSBA Business Builder Awards celebrating 25 years

Celebrating Paramedic Services Week in Medic Minute

It is Paramedic Services Week in Saskatchewan.

Troy Davies from Medavie Health Services West says the week is very special as it highlights the roles paramedics play in the province.

He also goes over the different modes they use to serve the community.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating Paramedic Services Week in Medic Minute' Celebrating Paramedic Services Week in Medic Minute
Celebrating Paramedic Services Week in Medic Minute

Dallas Smith bringing Some Things Never Change tour to Saskatoon

Canadian country music star Dallas Smith is making his way across Canada on his Some Things Never Change tour.

The multiple Juno and CCMA winner makes a stop in Saskatoon on May 26 at SaskTel Centre.

Smith says it is special to be back on the road as he previews what fans can expect on Thursday night.

Click to play video: 'Dallas Smith bringing Some Things Never Change tour to Saskatoon' Dallas Smith bringing Some Things Never Change tour to Saskatoon
Dallas Smith bringing Some Things Never Change tour to Saskatoon

YWCA Women of Distinction honours extraordinary women in Saskatoon

Hundreds of extraordinary women have been honoured in Saskatoon over the years for their leadership and contributions to the community.

But this year’s Women of Distinction Awards ceremony will be a special one as it is the 40th anniversary of the annual event.

Cara Bahr, CEO of YWCA Saskatoon, reviews the different categories women will be honoured and provides an overview of the prestigious awards.

Click to play video: 'YWCA Women of Distinction honours extraordinary women in Saskatoon' YWCA Women of Distinction honours extraordinary women in Saskatoon
YWCA Women of Distinction honours extraordinary women in Saskatoon
