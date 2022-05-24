Toronto police investigating after ‘multiple’ gunshots, fight reported

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kingston and Galloway roads after reports of gunshots. The call came around around 9:34 p.m., police said.

Police said several callers reported “multiple” shots and a possible fight between a group of people.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The “injuries appear (to be) serious,” police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they were on scene assessing the victim.

Police cautioned the public to avoid the area and asked anyone with information to come forward.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Kingston Rd & Galloway Rd

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– officers have located a man with gunshot wounds

– injuries appear serious

– @TorontoMedics o/s – assessing patient

– ongoing investigation

– any info call 416-808-2222#GO978548

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 25, 2022