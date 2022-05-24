Menu

Comments

Crime

Toronto police investigating after ‘multiple’ gunshots, fight reported

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 10:09 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kingston and Galloway roads after reports of gunshots. The call came around around 9:34 p.m., police said.

Police said several callers reported “multiple” shots and a possible fight between a group of people.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The “injuries appear (to be) serious,” police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they were on scene assessing the victim.

Police cautioned the public to avoid the area and asked anyone with information to come forward.

