3 Durham schools to remain closed for 2nd day after devastating Ontario storm

Three schools in Durham Region will remain closed Wednesday as the area continues to battle the fallout from Saturday’s fatal and destructive storm.

In an announcement Tuesday evening, the Durham District School Board (DDSB) confirmed three of its schools would remain closed, while five are set to reopen after power was restored to the buildings.

The board acknowledged it may be difficult to inform some parents still without power. “Please share this information as best you can with others,” the statement said.

For students at the three schools that remain closed, no online learning will be provided. The board said it could not guarantee a virtual classroom for all students as a result of power outages so it will not be offering online classes.

Uxbridge in Durham Region was one of the areas of Ontario most impacted by Saturday’s storm.

The township declared a state of emergency, with the cleanup and attempts to restore power continuing three days after the devastating weather ripped through.

The Northern Tornado project said it believes an EF2 tornado may have struck Uxbridge.

The death toll in Ontario climbed to at least 10 on Monday, with Peterborough police confirming that a 61-year-old Lakefield man died during the storm after being struck by a falling tree.

The schools that will reopen are:

Lincoln Avenue PS (Ajax)

Goodwood PS (Uxbridge)

Joseph Gould PS (Uxbridge)

Uxbridge SS (Uxbridge)

E.A. Fairman PS (Whitby)

The schools that are set to remain closed are:

Southwood Park PS (Ajax)

Valley View PS (Pickering)

Uxbridge PS (Uxbridge)

— with files from The Canadian Press

