Education

3 Durham schools to remain closed for 2nd day after devastating Ontario storm

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 9:10 pm
Click to play video: '150,000 without power in Ontario after severe storm' 150,000 without power in Ontario after severe storm
WATCH: Power outages continue to hamper Ontarians after Saturday’s storm left thousands without power. Ahmar Khan reports.

Three schools in Durham Region will remain closed Wednesday as the area continues to battle the fallout from Saturday’s fatal and destructive storm.

In an announcement Tuesday evening, the Durham District School Board (DDSB) confirmed three of its schools would remain closed, while five are set to reopen after power was restored to the buildings.

The board acknowledged it may be difficult to inform some parents still without power. “Please share this information as best you can with others,” the statement said.

Read more: Deadly storm in Ontario, Quebec wreaks havoc on urban trees

For students at the three schools that remain closed, no online learning will be provided. The board said it could not guarantee a virtual classroom for all students as a result of power outages so it will not be offering online classes.

Story continues below advertisement

Uxbridge in Durham Region was one of the areas of Ontario most impacted by Saturday’s storm.

Trending Stories

The township declared a state of emergency, with the cleanup and attempts to restore power continuing three days after the devastating weather ripped through.

The Northern Tornado project said it believes an EF2 tornado may have struck Uxbridge.

Read more: Uxbridge declares state of emergency in wake of severe damage from Ontario storm

The death toll in Ontario climbed to at least 10 on Monday, with Peterborough police confirming that a 61-year-old Lakefield man died during the storm after being struck by a falling tree.

The schools that will reopen are:

  • Lincoln Avenue PS (Ajax)
  • Goodwood PS (Uxbridge)
  • Joseph Gould PS (Uxbridge)
  • Uxbridge SS (Uxbridge)
  • E.A. Fairman PS (Whitby)

The schools that are set to remain closed are:

  • Southwood Park PS (Ajax)
  • Valley View PS (Pickering)
  • Uxbridge PS (Uxbridge)

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Investigation suggests Uxbridge storm was EF2 tornado' Investigation suggests Uxbridge storm was EF2 tornado
Investigation suggests Uxbridge storm was EF2 tornado
