Environment

Large fuel spill sopped up in Vernon, B.C. Tuesday

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 5:27 pm
FILE. Vernon Fire Department. View image in full screen
FILE. Vernon Fire Department. Global News

More than 80 litres of fuel was spilled across a Vernon parking lot adjacent to Highway 6 on Tuesday morning, but crews made sure it was sopped up quickly.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and city utilities arrived at a parking lot in the 2600 block of Highway 6 following reports of a vehicle fuel tank breaking down and leaking.

Read more: Price of gas jumps above $2 mark for the first time in the Okanagan

“Crews worked together to contain the spill with the use of a vacuum truck and absorbent materials,” the City of Vernon said in a press release.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has been notified of the incident.

