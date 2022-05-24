Large fuel spill sopped up in Vernon, B.C. Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

More than 80 litres of fuel was spilled across a Vernon parking lot adjacent to Highway 6 on Tuesday morning, but crews made sure it was sopped up quickly.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and city utilities arrived at a parking lot in the 2600 block of Highway 6 following reports of a vehicle fuel tank breaking down and leaking.

“Crews worked together to contain the spill with the use of a vacuum truck and absorbent materials,” the City of Vernon said in a press release.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has been notified of the incident.

