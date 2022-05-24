Two men charged in Burrows Avenue shooting death, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police have charged two suspects in connection with the April shooting death of Brandon David Thomas Richard, 28.
Mario Nippi and Fransisco Flett, both 23, are in custody facing first-degree murder charges.
Police were called in the early morning hours of April 12 after a St. Norbert man, Richard, was brought into hospital in critical condition.
The investigation later determined that he had been shot at a location on Burrows Avenue hours earlier, and was then dropped off at the hospital.
