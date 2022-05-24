Menu

Crime

Two men charged in Burrows Avenue shooting death, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 3:04 pm
Winnipeg police have charged two men with an April 12 homicide. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have charged two men with an April 12 homicide. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Winnipeg police have charged two suspects in connection with the April shooting death of Brandon David Thomas Richard, 28.

Mario Nippi and Fransisco Flett, both 23, are in custody facing first-degree murder charges.

Read more: Winnipeg cops seek people of interest in downtown homicide

Police were called in the early morning hours of April 12 after a St. Norbert man, Richard, was brought into hospital in critical condition.

The investigation later determined that he had been shot at a location on Burrows Avenue hours earlier, and was then dropped off at the hospital.

