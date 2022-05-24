Menu

Canada

Ontario party leaders focus campaigns on Greater Toronto Area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2022 6:06 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario party leaders hit the campaign trail with new promises' Ontario party leaders hit the campaign trail with new promises
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario party leaders hit the campaign trail with new promises. Ahmar Khan reports.

TORONTO — The leaders of Ontario’s main political parties will be campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area today.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is headed to Brampton, Ont., where he’ll make an unspecified announcement this morning.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will make a few stops around Toronto.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, who contracted COVID-19 last week, will be back on the campaign trail in person when she stops in Pickering, Ont., to share her party’s plan for families who lost loved ones in long-term care.

Del Duca riding association spent $50K on high-end restaurants over 6 years, filings show

She took the day off on Sunday, and her federal counterpart, Jagmeet Singh, campaigned in her stead.

Green Leader Mike Schreiner, who also has COVID-19, is set to campaign virtually again today.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
