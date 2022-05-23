Plane arrives safely in Vernon without landing gear

Send this page to someone via email

A single-engine plane arrived in Vernon on its belly Sunday. Its landing gear failed deploy.

“Only one person was aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. No other aircraft or objects were involved and no major damage was done to the airport infrastructure,” reads a statement from the City of Vernon.

“The runway was closed temporarily while a local aircraft repair company helped extricate the disabled plane from the area.”

The runway has since been cleared and reopened.

READ MORE: Engine failure causes emergency landing near Vernon airport

A witness said he saw the whole ordeal on Sunday.

“You normally hear planes landing properly,” Rick Vanderhoek, who witnessed the emergency landing, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“This one [I heard] grinding and I turned and saw the plane skidding down the runway to a complete stop.”

No information is available regarding the potential cause of the incident.