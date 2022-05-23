Menu

Crime

Police declare Pickering death Durham Region’s 6th homicide of 2022

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after fatal single-vehicle collision in Pickering' Police investigating after fatal single-vehicle collision in Pickering
WATCH: Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in Pickering, Ont., left one person dead. As Morganne Campbell reports, Durham police said officers were called to the Taunton Road area, west of Brock Road Thursday afternoon.

Police in Durham Region have confirmed the the area’s sixth homicide of the year.

The incident involved a man with gunshot wounds who died following a single-vehicle collision.

On May 19, Durham Regional Police were called to the Taunton Road area, west of Brock Road, at around noon for a one-car collision involving a grey four-door Honda.

Investigators said the driver inside the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene and had gunshot wounds.

Read more: Driver found with gunshot injuries dies after single-vehicle collision in Pickering

At the time of the incident, police said the victim’s identity would not be released until after a post-mortem had been conducted.

In an update Monday, police named the victim as Arawin Sapesan, a 20-year-old from Pickering. They declared his death a homicide.

Police are appealing to the public for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has dashcam footage in the area of Taunton Road and Brock Road in Pickering between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. French of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5421.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

