Significant damage after fire at London, Ont. chicken-processing plant

London, Ont., fire crews say damage is “substantial” after an early morning blaze at a local chicken-processing plant.

London Fire Department Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland tells 980 CFPL crews were called early Monday morning to Cargill Canada located at 10 Cuddy Blvd.

Crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming out of one area of a building.

Loveland says crews knocked out the fire, went inside, and extinguished the rest of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The platoon chief says the cause of the blaze is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

Structure fire at 10 Cuddy Blvd, crews have knocked it down and are in the process of overhaul. Upon arrival heavy fire and smoke conditions that crews were able to knock down and gain access to extinguish the fire. #LdnOnt@LdnOntFire pic.twitter.com/EAjKtZ3o8x — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 23, 2022