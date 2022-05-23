Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Significant damage after fire at London, Ont. chicken-processing plant

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 23, 2022 12:19 pm
fire View image in full screen
A fire at Cargill Canada in London, Ont. (May 23, 2022) . London Fire Department/Twitter

London, Ont., fire crews say damage is “substantial” after an early morning blaze at a local chicken-processing plant.

London Fire Department Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland tells 980 CFPL crews were called early Monday morning to Cargill Canada located at 10 Cuddy Blvd.

Crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming out of one area of a building.

Read more: London, Ont., police continue investigation into suspicious Ark Aid Mission fire

Loveland says crews knocked out the fire, went inside, and extinguished the rest of the fire.

Trending Stories

No injuries were reported.

The platoon chief says the cause of the blaze is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagFire tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagCargill tagCargill Canada tagCargill London fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers