Significant damage after fire at London, Ont. chicken-processing plant

London, Ont., fire crews say damage is “substantial” after an early morning blaze at a local chicken-processing plant.
London Fire Department Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland tells 980 CFPL crews were called early Monday morning to Cargill Canada located at 10 Cuddy Blvd.
Crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming out of one area of a building.
Loveland says crews knocked out the fire, went inside, and extinguished the rest of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The platoon chief says the cause of the blaze is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.
