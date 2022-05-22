Menu

Canada

Here’s what’s open and closed in Regina on Victoria Day 2022

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 6:46 pm
Here’s what’s open and closed in Regina on Victoria Day 2022 - image View image in full screen
Moises Canales-Lavigne / Global News

All civic offices in Regina will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday at eight a.m.

Waste, organic and recycling collections will continue as scheduled. For collection schedules and reminders, residents can download the Regina Waste Wizard app or visit the city’s website.

The landfill will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.

As for Regina transit, service will be provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Transit Information Centre and RIDELine will be closed.

The Transit Customer Service Centre will be closed on Monday but available over the phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Paratransit Services will be operating on holiday schedule 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Read more: Increased Paratransit services arrive in Regina

Riverside Memorial Park & Regina Cemeteries office will remain closed but gates are open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking meters are not in effect so parking will be free for city parking meters.

The following leisure centres will be open:

  • The North West Leisure Centre will be open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse & Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
