Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

U.S. woman arrested after body of 6-year-old son found in trunk

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2022 3:44 pm
Police crime tape is shown in this illustration View image in full screen
Police are shown investigating the scene of a crime in this undated file photo. A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after police found her 6-year-old son's body in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb. Getty Images illustration

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb, authorities and family members said.

Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday following a report of a car with a smashed back window driving on a flat tire. When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle.

Police have not yet released details about the boy or the circumstances of the his death. The man and woman had not been formally charged as of Sunday.

Read more: Mother arrested after shooting two sons, 9 and 13, before attacking neighbour

Family members said the boy’s father had been trying to win custody at the time of his death. The boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care because she failed to properly care for him.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The boy’s behavior changed after his mother regained custody and family members said he had been misbehaving in school and showing signs of anxiety.

Click to play video: 'Mother and stepfather charged with first-degree murder in Port Alberni boy’s death' Mother and stepfather charged with first-degree murder in Port Alberni boy’s death

Nikita Kronberg, who was the boy’s foster mother for 11 months, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Dakota County social workers “failed this child big-time.” The social worker in charge of the case didn’t immediately respond to messages from the newspaper.

The father’s fiance told the newspaper that the boy was a patient, happy child who loved playing with Matchbox cars and wanted to become a firefighter. He suffered from a rare genetic disorder that caused kidney disease and hearing problems that required hearing aids.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagMinneapolis tagUS News tagMinneapolis arrest tagboy found in trunk tagDakota county tagminneapolis boy found in trunk tagminneapolis mother arrested tagNikita Kronberg tagorona mother arrest tagu.s news today tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers