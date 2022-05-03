Mother arrested after shooting two sons, 9 and 13, before attacking neighbour

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: This article contains details and descriptions that are graphic and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

A Pennsylvania mother is in custody after police claim she shot her two sons and then attempted to shoot her neighbour before fleeing the scene.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Trinh Nguyen, a Washington Crossing, Pa., resident, was arrested Monday morning. She was charged with three counts of attempted homicide and one count of possession of an instrument of crime.

Local authorities claim Nguyen, 38, approached her 22-year-old neighbour outside his house early Monday morning and asked him to bring a box full of photos to her ex-husband, with whom the neighbour worked.

The police statement alleges the neighbour accepted the box, but when they turned around “he saw Nguyen pointing a black revolver to his face.”

“Nguyen pulled the trigger two times, but the gun did not fire,” the police report reads.

The neighbour put Nguyen in a “bear hug” and successfully disarmed her. She then fled the scene in a white minivan.

After the neighbour called police, authorities arrived at the scene and entered Nguyen’s home, the police report details.

Upon entry, both of Nguyen’s sons, ages 9 and 13, were found alive in their beds, but with gunshot wounds to their heads. WPVI, a local Pennsylvania ABC news station, reported the boys are not expected to survive.

WPVI also reported the boys will likely be organ donors.

Just before noon, police found Nguyen at the United Methodist Church in Washington Crossing. She was taken to hospital, as the police report claims she was “under the influence.” It is unknown what substance Nguyen was under the influence of, though NBC reported it is believed to be some form of narcotic.

According to WPVI, Nguyen may have attempted to take her own life after the crime.

A motive for the crime is not yet known.