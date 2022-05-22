3 more deaths confirmed following Ontario storm: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Ontario have reported three further deaths after a deadly storm ripped through the province and into Quebec on Saturday.

Ontario Province Police (OPP) reported deaths in Northumberland and Peterborough County as a result of fallen trees caused by the severe thunderstorm.

In a press release, OPP said a 74-year-old woman in Port Hope died after a tree fell on her around 2:11 p.m. on Saturday. The force also confirmed a 64-year-old woman died in North Kawartha Township after she was also struck by a tree.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Durham Regional Police said a man was discovered in the Ganaraska Forest “suffering from significant trauma” after he was hit by a falling tree. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene after 3 p.m. Saturday.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid close proximity to any trees that may have been damaged by the storm, even if there is no visible sign of damage,” OPP said.

The deaths were confirmed after at least four other Ontario fatalities were reported by police.

OPP said a 44-year-old man was killed in Greater Madawaska, west of Ottawa, after reportedly being struck by a falling tree, while police in Ottawa said one person died in the city’s west end but didn’t release any further details.

Pierre Poirier, Ottawa’s paramedic chief, said there have been several “critical injuries” across the city.

“We’ve been very busy,” he said.

One person died near Brantford and two others were injured after a tree fell on a trailer, while a woman in her 70s died while out walking in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

The Town of Uxbridge also declared a state of emergency Saturday.

