Weather

Tornado and severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Quebec

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 6:07 pm
Severe storms rock central U.S. while wildfires burn in the West
Severe storms rock central U.S. while wildfires burn in the West – Apr 30, 2022

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm watch for several parts of the province on Saturday afternoon.

The weather agency says the Eastern Townships up to central Quebec, including Quebec City and Trois-Rivières, are under a tornado watch.

Other areas affected are Beauce, Drummondville-Bois-Francs, Mauricie and Montmagny—L’Islet. The greater Montreal area and the Laurentians are under a storm watch.

READ MORE: 2 dead after rare tornado rips through northern Michigan town, inflicting major damage

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes this afternoon. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible,” a statement from Environment Canada says.

Trending Stories

The agency says people should prepare to take cover if severe storms approach. It recommends heading indoors into a strong building, not mobile homes or cars, to the lowest-level room possible, away from windows and walls, such as a basement closet.

The agency also is advising people to watch out for lightning.

Alberta's severe weather season is almost here. What can the province expect?
