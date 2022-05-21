Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Semi-naked protester painted in Ukraine colours removed from Cannes red carpet

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 21, 2022 2:54 pm
A protestor wearing body paint that reads "Stop Raping Us" in the color of the Ukrainian is removed from the red carpet View image in full screen
A protestor wearing body paint that reads "Stop Raping Us" in the color of the Ukrainian is removed from the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

The Ukraine crisis grabbed the spotlight in Cannes on Friday as a semi-naked protester painted in blue and yellow was ejected from the red carpet.

The unidentified woman ripped off her gown revealing the Ukrainian flag colors, with the words “STOP RAPING US” emblazoned on her abdomen and red handprints on her buttocks.

Read more: Canada, other nations stage walkout at APEC meeting over Russia’s war on Ukraine

The woman shouted and security officials quickly wrapped her in a jacket, removing her from the event. Guests looked bemused and the swinging festival music played on.

Trending Stories

The brief protest took place at the world premiere of “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” with stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton poised to arrive and walk the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals.

(Reporting by Mindy Burrows and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Richard Chang)

Advertisement
© 2022 Reuters
Ukraine tagUkraine war tagUkraine Russia tagCannes tagCannes Film Festival tagUkraine Protest tagCannes festival tagcannes france tagCannes protester tagCannes red carpet tagCannes Ukraine tagwhat is cannes film festival tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers