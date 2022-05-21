Menu

Crime

Man charged with 2nd degree murder in slaying in Farnham, Que., southeast of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2022 5:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec police chiefs launch campaign to change image' Quebec police chiefs launch campaign to change image
WATCH: Quebec police chiefs launch campaign to change image – Apr 27, 2022

Quebec provincial police say a suspect has been charged in the killing of a man in his 50s on Friday at a home in Farnham, southeast of Montreal.

Bruno-Carl Langlois was charged Saturday with one count of second-degree murder.

He will remain detained until his next court appearance on Thursday.

Police say the body of Carl Langlois, 57, was found at a home just before 1 p.m. Friday and the death was confirmed in hospital.

Provincial police spokesman Nicolas Scholtus said police detained a suspect who was inside the home and he was later questioned by investigators.

Animal control teams had to be called to the home to take charge of several large dogs on site.

The provincial police investigation is ongoing in the Estrie region town, about 70 kilometres from Montreal.

