Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver arrested after found asleep in stolen car with gun: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner the victim of an armed carjacking' Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner the victim of an armed carjacking
RELATED: As Catherine McDonald reports, while Marner was unharmed, police are concerned about the spike in carjackings in Toronto this year.

Police have made an arrest after they found someone asleep in their car with a gun on their lap on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident took place at around 6:08 a.m. in a parking lot in the area of Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive.

Read more: 2 wanted for attempted murder after Toronto subway station stabbing: police

The driver of the car was found asleep in a vehicle that police said was also “possibly involved in a collision earlier.” They had a gun in their lap and other firearms were found in the car, police said.

Trending Stories

Police said they also discovered the vehicle was stolen.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTPS tagFinch Avenue tagToronto Gun Crime tagImpaired Driving Toronto tagToronto Carjacking tagWestmore Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers