Driver arrested after found asleep in stolen car with gun: Toronto police

Police have made an arrest after they found someone asleep in their car with a gun on their lap on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident took place at around 6:08 a.m. in a parking lot in the area of Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive.

The driver of the car was found asleep in a vehicle that police said was also “possibly involved in a collision earlier.” They had a gun in their lap and other firearms were found in the car, police said.

Police said they also discovered the vehicle was stolen.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving, according to police.

