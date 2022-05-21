Menu

Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 21

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2022 9:56 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario parties try to define 2022 election key issues' Ontario parties try to define 2022 election key issues
WATCH: Parties and their leaders are trying to frame the ballot box question ahead of June 2. But, as Alan Carter reports, many voters have already made up their minds.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

London: Makes an announcement. 11 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Virtual: Announces a plan to hire more health care workers. 11 a.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement on the recent surge in carjackings. 10 a.m., Cineplex Cinemas Queensway & VIP, 1025 The Queensway, Etobicoke

Hamilton: Visits a campaign office BBQ to thank local volunteers. 2:30 p.m., 282 Dundonald Ave

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Virtual: Makes announcement on protecting farmland and supporting local food and farmers. 10 a.m.

