World

Canada, other nations stage walkout at APEC meeting over Russia’s war on Ukraine

By Grant Peck The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2022 7:35 am
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Biden says Putin’s ‘brutal war’ highlights need to protect supply chains' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Biden says Putin’s ‘brutal war’ highlights need to protect supply chains
WATCH: Russia-Ukraine conflict: Biden says Putin's 'brutal war' highlights need to protect supply chains

Delegates from the United States and four other nations staged a walkout Saturday when a representative from Russia began his opening remarks at a meeting of trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group in the Thai capital, officials said.

A Japanese official said Japan’s Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda and his counterparts from the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Canada walked out of the meeting in Bangkok to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Read more: Canada will help rebuild Ukraine’s health system battered by war: Duclos

A statement from the office of New Zealand Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor said he walked out “in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has slowed the region’s economic recovery from COVID and made it harder for people in the region to get food on their tables. He walked out in good company.”

A U.S. official in Bangkok confirmed the walkout but did not provide further details. He asked not to be identified. There is diplomatic sensitivity over speaking about the incident because the proceedings were held in closed session. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is representing Washington at the meeting.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian soldiers surrendering from Mariupol considered prisoners of war: Red Cross' Ukrainian soldiers surrendering from Mariupol considered prisoners of war: Red Cross
Ukrainian soldiers surrendering from Mariupol considered prisoners of war: Red Cross

Thailand is this year’s host nation for meetings of APEC, which comprises 21 economies. The two-day trade ministers meeting ends Sunday.

The walkout occurred just as Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia’s minister for economic development, was set to deliver his opening remarks, said a Southeast Asian diplomat, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

Read more: Russia claims it’s using new laser weapons in Ukraine, Zelenskyy calls it ‘propaganda’

He said the delegates of the five protesting nations and their staff walked out together in what appeared to clearly be a planned action, and returned after Reshetnikov completed his remarks.

Western nations have imposed tough diplomatic and economic sanctions on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine, but many of APEC member nations, especially in Southeast Asia and Latin America, have distanced themselves from such moves. The war in Ukraine has raised major trade issues because it has disrupted supply chains, especially in the food sector.

APEC was launched in 1989 to boost growth by promoting economic integration and trade among its members.

Associated Press writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Nick Perry in Wellington, New Zealand and David Rising in Bangkok contributed to this report.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
