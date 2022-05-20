Evacuation orders issued in Whiteshell Provincial Park as state of local emergency declared due to rising water

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Rising water levels have forced the province to issue a local state of emergency in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

An evacuation order has also been issued for the Betula Lake area, including all cottage subdvisions, commercial areas, group use, day use, recreational and picnic areas, playgrounds, trails and beaches.

READ MORE: Flood risk varies in Manitoba heading into long weekend

The province also says residents in areas near Betula Lake should be prepared to evacuate.

Manitobans are being asked to avoid travelling to Whiteshell Provincial Park, as many highways are flooded.

The rapidly rising water levels are causing deteroriating and dangerous conditions, posing a significant risk to public safety, according to the province.