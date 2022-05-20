Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Evacuation orders issued in Whiteshell Provincial Park as state of local emergency declared due to rising water

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 9:13 pm
A cottage surrounded by sandbags in Whiteshell Provincial Park Friday. View image in full screen
A cottage surrounded by sandbags in Whiteshell Provincial Park Friday. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Rising water levels have forced the province to issue a local state of emergency in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

An evacuation order has also been issued for the Betula Lake area, including all cottage subdvisions, commercial areas, group use, day use, recreational and picnic areas, playgrounds, trails and beaches.

READ MORE: Flood risk varies in Manitoba heading into long weekend

Trending Stories

The province also says residents in areas near Betula Lake should be prepared to evacuate.

Manitobans are being asked to avoid travelling to Whiteshell Provincial Park, as many highways are flooded.

The rapidly rising water levels are causing deteroriating and dangerous conditions, posing a significant risk to public safety, according to the province.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flood tagEvacuation Order tagWhiteshell tagRising Water tagState of local emergency tagBetula Lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers