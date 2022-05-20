Arrest made after B.C. gas station robbed by suspect with toddler: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan man allegedly robbed a Kamloops gas station this week with a toddler in tow, the RCMP say.

According to police, the man entered the gas station on Westsyde Road on Thursday evening while holding the hand of his three-year-old child.

He walked around the store, then approached the counter and demanded money, police said.

“During the course of the robbery, the suspect had pulled up his shirt, exposing the butt of what appeared to be a firearm,” Kamloops RCMP said.

An officer who was conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot was alerted, and saw the man and toddler leave. The Mountie found them later nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

“While it is deeply disturbing that someone would commit a robbery with a child,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, “it is even more concerning that he is alleged to have threatened the officer and used his child as a shield, by putting his child between himself and the officer.”

1:59 Vancouver police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in violent retail robbery Vancouver police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in violent retail robbery – Apr 27, 2022

The man eventually released the child, who ran to a nearby family member.

After a brief struggle, he was arrested and allegedly found with a replica gun, police added.

A 32-year-old man from Oliver was expected to appear in court on Friday. Charges may include robbery, uttering threats, breach of a firearms prohibition and resisting arrest, police said.

2:21 Terrifying armed robbery of jewelry store caught on surveillance video Terrifying armed robbery of jewelry store caught on surveillance video – Mar 10, 2022