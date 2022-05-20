Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made after B.C. gas station robbed by suspect with toddler: police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 6:30 pm
Kamloops RCMP say a 32-year-old man from Oliver allegedly robbed a gas station on Westsyde Road, and that he did so while holding the hand of his three-year-old child. View image in full screen
Kamloops RCMP say a 32-year-old man from Oliver allegedly robbed a gas station on Westsyde Road, and that he did so while holding the hand of his three-year-old child. File/Global News

An Okanagan man allegedly robbed a Kamloops gas station this week with a toddler in tow, the RCMP say.

According to police, the man entered the gas station on Westsyde Road on Thursday evening while holding the hand of his three-year-old child.

He walked around the store, then approached the counter and demanded money, police said.

Read more: Toronto mayor pens letter to Ontario, feds over ‘concerning’ increase in carjackings

“During the course of the robbery, the suspect had pulled up his shirt, exposing the butt of what appeared to be a firearm,” Kamloops RCMP said.

An officer who was conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot was alerted, and saw the man and toddler leave. The Mountie found them later nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

“While it is deeply disturbing that someone would commit a robbery with a child,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, “it is even more concerning that he is alleged to have threatened the officer and used his child as a shield, by putting his child between himself and the officer.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in violent retail robbery' Vancouver police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in violent retail robbery
Vancouver police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in violent retail robbery – Apr 27, 2022

The man eventually released the child, who ran to a nearby family member.

After a brief struggle, he was arrested and allegedly found with a replica gun, police added.

A 32-year-old man from Oliver was expected to appear in court on Friday. Charges may include robbery, uttering threats, breach of a firearms prohibition and resisting arrest, police said.

Click to play video: 'Terrifying armed robbery of jewelry store caught on surveillance video' Terrifying armed robbery of jewelry store caught on surveillance video
Terrifying armed robbery of jewelry store caught on surveillance video – Mar 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagKamloops tagKamloops RCMP tagGas Station Robbery tagOliver BC taggas station robbery toddler tagkamloops gas station tagkamloops gas station robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers