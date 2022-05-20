More children seeking emergency treatment in Hamilton as viruses circulate

Send this page to someone via email

Parents and guardians are being asked to consider their options before making a trip to the emergency department at McMaster Children’s Hospital (MCH).

On average, officials say 190 children per day have been visiting the ER over the past week.

“We are seeing multiple different viruses circulating in the community at the same time right now, some causing very high fevers,” says Dr. Christopher Sulowski, chief of the pediatric emergency department at MCH.

The number of visits spiked to more than 230 on Monday, and Hamilton Health Sciences said that is resulting in longer than normal wait times.

Story continues below advertisement

“These high fevers don’t always necessitate a trip to the emergency department. Instead, keep kids hydrated and comfortable with medications,” urged Sulowski.

MCH stressed that children are prioritized to be seen based on the severity of their condition.

As always, officials ask anyone who thinks their child is having a medical emergency to call 9-1-1 right away.

1:57 Fact or Fiction: Does COVID-19 make you more susceptible to the flu, other viruses? Fact or Fiction: Does COVID-19 make you more susceptible to the flu, other viruses? – Apr 27, 2022