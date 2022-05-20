Menu

Health

More children seeking emergency treatment in Hamilton as viruses circulate

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 20, 2022 3:34 pm
On average, officials say 190 children per day have been visiting the ER over the past week, as a number of seasonal viruses circulate in the community and cause high fevers. View image in full screen
On average, officials say 190 children per day have been visiting the ER over the past week, as a number of seasonal viruses circulate in the community and cause high fevers. Google Street View

Parents and guardians are being asked to consider their options before making a trip to the emergency department at McMaster Children’s Hospital (MCH).

On average, officials say 190 children per day have been visiting the ER over the past week.

Read more: McMaster Children’s Hospital joins plea for action plan amid long surgical waitlist for youth

“We are seeing multiple different viruses circulating in the community at the same time right now, some causing very high fevers,” says Dr. Christopher Sulowski, chief of the pediatric emergency department at MCH.

The number of visits spiked to more than 230 on Monday, and Hamilton Health Sciences said that is resulting in longer than normal wait times.

Trending Stories

Read more: Eating disorders, substance abuse increasing in youth amid pandemic, says Hamilton hospital

Story continues below advertisement

“These high fevers don’t always necessitate a trip to the emergency department. Instead, keep kids hydrated and comfortable with medications,” urged Sulowski.

MCH stressed that children are prioritized to be seen based on the severity of their condition.

As always, officials ask anyone who thinks their child is having a medical emergency to call 9-1-1 right away.

Click to play video: 'Fact or Fiction: Does COVID-19 make you more susceptible to the flu, other viruses?' Fact or Fiction: Does COVID-19 make you more susceptible to the flu, other viruses?
Fact or Fiction: Does COVID-19 make you more susceptible to the flu, other viruses? – Apr 27, 2022
