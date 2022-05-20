Kingston police welcome new addition to mounted unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston police say they’re “proud and excited” that Const. Amy Carter has become their newest mounted officer.

Carter has more than two decades of experience in policing, beginning with the OPP in 1998 before making the move to Kingston in July of 1999.

She was a member of the uniform patrol division and served as a carbine operator, scenes of crime officer, coach officer and acting sergeant.

Eventually, she transferred to the C.O.R.E unit, serving as a community resource officer.

More recently, Carter has served as a detective in the sex assault and crimes against children unit.

