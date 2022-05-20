What’s open and closed in Kingston, Ont. over Victoria Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Monday is Victoria Day and that means closures and reductions in some services.

All government offices and banks will be closed on the statutory holiday.

Liquor stores will remain shuttered on Victoria Day.

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences takes imaging results to new app

Most beer stores in Kingston will be closed except the Concession Street and Midland Avenue locations, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will no garbage, recycling or green bin pickup — that service will be a day late all next week.

Kingston Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

2:11 New Blue and Ontario Party candidates appear on all Kingston-area ballots New Blue and Ontario Party candidates appear on all Kingston-area ballots