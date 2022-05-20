Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What’s open and closed in Kingston, Ont. over Victoria Day long weekend

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 12:12 pm
A committee review of the pay of Kingston city council members is recommending a six per cent raise for the mayor, and a seven per cent increase for the 12 councillors, starting when the new council takes office in late 2022. View image in full screen
CKWS TV

Monday is Victoria Day and that means closures and reductions in some services.

All government offices and banks will be closed on the statutory holiday.

Liquor stores will remain shuttered on Victoria Day.

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences takes imaging results to new app

Most beer stores in Kingston will be closed except the Concession Street and Midland Avenue locations, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trending Stories

There will no garbage, recycling or green bin pickup — that service will be a day late all next week.

Kingston Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

Click to play video: 'New Blue and Ontario Party candidates appear on all Kingston-area ballots' New Blue and Ontario Party candidates appear on all Kingston-area ballots
New Blue and Ontario Party candidates appear on all Kingston-area ballots
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Long Weekend tagMay Long Weekend tagVictoria Day tagopen and closed tagVictoria Day Weekend tagservices kingston long weekend tagwhat's open in kingston long weekend tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers