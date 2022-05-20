City hosts Edmonton Oilers community rally in Churchill Square

Send this page to someone via email

Oilers fans are invited to don their team colours and gather in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday to cheer on the team in Game 4 of the Battle of Alberta.

The city will be hosting a “Let’s Go Oilers! Community Rally” in Churchill Square on Tuesday, May 24 from noon to 1 p.m.

The mayor, councillors, Oilers alumni, Hunter the Lynx and the Orange and Blue Ice Crew will all be there. There will also be giveaways and music.

Those with their Oilers spirit on full display will be eligible to win one of two pairs of tickets to Tuesday’s game.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers will face off against the Calgary Flames for Game 2 on Friday in Round 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoff run.

The city is also opening up Churchill Square as a place to watch Oilers home games on a large screen.

Fans are asked to bring lawn chairs for the free, family-friendly, alcohol-free viewing parties. Food trucks will also be on site. They’ll take place:

Game 3: Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 6: Saturday, May 28 time TBD (if required)

1:35 Battle of Alberta divides families with diehard Flames, Oilers fans Battle of Alberta divides families with diehard Flames, Oilers fans