Entertainment

City hosts Edmonton Oilers community rally in Churchill Square

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 2:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fans remain hopeful after 9-6 Game 1 loss to Calgary Flames' Edmonton Oilers fans remain hopeful after 9-6 Game 1 loss to Calgary Flames
WATCH (May 18): The Edmonton Oilers lost Game 1 of the NHL playoffs series against the Calgary Flames 9-6 Wednesday night. While it wasn't the outcome fans wanted, many remain cautiously optimistic as the series continues. Sarah Komadina talked to fans at Rogers Place after the game.

Oilers fans are invited to don their team colours and gather in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday to cheer on the team in Game 4 of the Battle of Alberta.

Read more: NHL playoffs: A look back at the history of the Battle of Alberta

The city will be hosting a “Let’s Go Oilers! Community Rally” in Churchill Square on Tuesday, May 24 from noon to 1 p.m.

The mayor, councillors, Oilers alumni, Hunter the Lynx and the Orange and Blue Ice Crew will all be there. There will also be giveaways and music.

Those with their Oilers spirit on full display will be eligible to win one of two pairs of tickets to Tuesday’s game.

Read more: Battle of Alberta Game 1 sees Oilers lose 9-6 to Flames

The Oilers will face off against the Calgary Flames for Game 2 on Friday in Round 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoff run.

The city is also opening up Churchill Square as a place to watch Oilers home games on a large screen.

Read more: Playoff fever: Where to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers

Fans are asked to bring lawn chairs for the free, family-friendly, alcohol-free viewing parties. Food trucks will also be on site. They’ll take place:

Game 3: Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 6: Saturday, May 28 time TBD (if required)

Click to play video: 'Battle of Alberta divides families with diehard Flames, Oilers fans' Battle of Alberta divides families with diehard Flames, Oilers fans
Battle of Alberta divides families with diehard Flames, Oilers fans
