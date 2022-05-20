Menu

Lifestyle

Hamilton residents reminded of fireworks bylaw changes

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 20, 2022 1:28 pm
Hamilton residents are now restricted to setting off so-called "family fireworks" on Victoria Day and Canada Day, only, between dusk and 11 p.m. View image in full screen
Hamilton residents are now restricted to setting off so-called "family fireworks" on Victoria Day and Canada Day, only, between dusk and 11 p.m. Global News

A reminder heading into the long weekend that city councillors recently voted to tighten up Hamilton’s fireworks bylaw.

Residents are now restricted to setting off so-called “family fireworks” on Victoria Day and Canada Day, only, between dusk and 11 p.m.

Read more: More complaints means more restrictions on family fireworks in Hamilton

Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe stresses fireworks are permitted on Monday only, not throughout the long weekend.

“Previously it was two days before, two days after – it’s now the day of the actual stat holiday,” said Cunliffe.

Hamilton City Council approved the rule change in late April and Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson said it followed a spike in complaints during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People taking a bit of advantage and abusing the amount of time that they should be doing it,” said Jackson, “that caused a number of complaints, more than I ever had before.”

Read more: Councillors pushing for review of Hamilton’s fireworks bylaw

Also, the city’s Victoria Day fireworks at Dundas Driving Park have been cancelled this year and moved to the Labour Day long weekend.

Organizers say that decision is related to the impacts of COVID-19 on event planning.

