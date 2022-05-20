Menu

Canada

Winnipeg firefighters douse two-and-a-half-storey building fire Thursday

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 12:25 pm
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Sam Thompson / Global News

Fire officials are investigating a fire that caused major damage to a vacant two-and-a-half-storey building on William Avenue on Thursday.

Winnipeg firefighters douse River Avenue fire, rescue lizard

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews arrived about 5:15 p.m. to find the blaze had spread throughout the structure.

Neighbours were advised to stay put while fire crews doused the flames.

Winnipeg house fire under investigation in Point Douglas area

WFPS said the situation was under control at 7:10 p.m.

The source of the fire is currently under investigation.

