Winnipeg firefighters douse two-and-a-half-storey building fire Thursday

Fire officials are investigating a fire that caused major damage to a vacant two-and-a-half-storey building on William Avenue on Thursday.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews arrived about 5:15 p.m. to find the blaze had spread throughout the structure.

Neighbours were advised to stay put while fire crews doused the flames.

WFPS said the situation was under control at 7:10 p.m.

The source of the fire is currently under investigation.

