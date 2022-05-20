Winnipeg firefighters douse two-and-a-half-storey building fire Thursday

Fire officials are investigating a fire that caused major damage to a vacant two-and-a-half-storey building on William Avenue on Thursday.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews arrived about 5:15 p.m. to find the blaze had spread throughout the structure.
Neighbours were advised to stay put while fire crews doused the flames.
WFPS said the situation was under control at 7:10 p.m.
Trending Stories
The source of the fire is currently under investigation.
Emergency Crews Respond To River Ave. Fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments