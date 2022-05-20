Menu

Canada

Canadians choose chocolate as favourite ice cream flavour, survey says

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 10:59 am
Click to play video: 'Great Scoops! Easy-to-make ice cream recipes' Great Scoops! Easy-to-make ice cream recipes
The warm weather means it’s time for cool treats! Owners of the immensely popular ‘The Merry Dairy’ Marlene Haley and Amelia Ryan explain how to make a refreshing blueberry lemon ice cream and hibiscus passion fruit vegan option. – May 3, 2022

With summer just around the corner, one research group in Halifax had an important question to ask Canadians: What is your favourite ice cream?

The survey says chocolate was the top pick on average in the country, though it’s closely followed by vanilla and mint chocolate.

Narrative Research said among the 1,239 Canadians they surveyed online between April 12 and 19, about 13 per cent chose chocolate as their number one flavour. Eleven per cent went with vanilla.

Canadians choose chocolate as favourite ice cream flavour, survey says - image View image in full screen
Narrative Research

The two loved flavours were most preferred by men and by Quebec residents.

Read more: Nestlé Canada breaks ground on $41M London ice cream factory expansion

New Brunswickers liked butterscotch the most, though it came in fifth on the overall scale.

Moon mist, a galaxy-swirled combination of grape, banana and bubble gum flavours, was last on the list with one per cent of respondents choosing it as the best flavour. But for Nova Scotians, it was the best-seller.

The report also said Generation Z survey participants, including those aged 18-24, liked mint chocolate ice cream the most.

Read more: ‘The perfect marriage’: Montreal couple invents the ‘cookie pie’

The mentions of maple and butterscotch increased with age, it said, while “preference for cookies and cream flavoured ice cream decreases with age.”

Other less preferred flavours included strawberry, moose tracks (with vanilla and peanut butter) and Neapolitan (vanilla, chocolate and strawberry).

The survey also found that five per cent of Canadians don’t eat ice cream, while another five per cent don’t have a flavour preference.

 

