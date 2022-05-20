Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign their first pick of the 2022 CFL Draft

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive back Tyrell Ford, who was the 13th overall selection of the 2022 CFL Draft on May 3.

The 24-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., played at the University of Waterloo and was a three-time all-star in the Ontario University Athletics Conference as well as a two-time Second Team All-Canadian.

The five-foot-11, 194-pound DB had six interceptions during his university career with the Warriors and also contributed to the team’s success as a kick returner.

Ford was on hand for the Blue Bombers’ wet and windy training camp workout on Friday.

And when Winnipeg hosts Edmonton in their CFL pre-season opener on May 27 at IG Field, there’s a possibility Tyrell could line up against his twin brother, and former U of Waterloo teammate, Tre, who was chosen eighth overall by the Elks in this month’s draft.

