Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign their first pick of the 2022 CFL Draft

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 10:43 am

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive back Tyrell Ford, who was the 13th overall selection of the 2022 CFL Draft on May 3.

The 24-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., played at the University of Waterloo and was a three-time all-star in the Ontario University Athletics Conference as well as a two-time Second Team All-Canadian.

The five-foot-11, 194-pound DB had six interceptions during his university career with the Warriors and also contributed to the team’s success as a kick returner.

Read more: ‘Sky is the limit’ — Back-to-back champion Blue Bombers finally opening camp

Ford was on hand for the Blue Bombers’ wet and windy training camp workout on Friday.

Trending Stories

And when Winnipeg hosts Edmonton in their CFL pre-season opener on May 27 at IG Field, there’s a possibility Tyrell could line up against his twin brother, and former U of Waterloo teammate, Tre, who was chosen eighth overall by the Elks in this month’s draft.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Interview – May 19' RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Interview – May 19
RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Interview – May 19

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagCFL tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagEdmonton Elks tagCFL pre-season tag2022 CFL draft tagtre ford tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers Training Camp tagTyrell Ford tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers