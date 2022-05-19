Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

17 arrested for blocking logging operation in B.C.’s Interior: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 8:01 pm
RCMP say the protesters were arrested on Tuesday for violating a court-ordered injunction in the area known as Salisbury Creek, near the small community of Argenta in the Kootenays. View image in full screen
RCMP say the protesters were arrested on Tuesday for violating a court-ordered injunction in the area known as Salisbury Creek, near the small community of Argenta in the Kootenays. Facebook / Last Stand West Kootenay

Several protesters were arrested earlier this week, say police, for blocking a logging operation in B.C.’s Interior.

According to the RCMP, 17 people were arrested on Tuesday for violating a court-ordered injunction in the area known as Salisbury Creek, near the small community of Argenta in the Kootenays.

Argenta is located on the northeastern shores of Kootenay Lake, and is around 120 km north of Creston.

Read more: Three arrested at logging site blockade in southeast B.C.: Police

And on the group’s Facebook page, it claims more than 30 RCMP officers were on scene making the arrests.

Police say the injunction was granted to Cooper Creek Cedar Ltd., on Aug. 27, 2019, so it could conduct logging operations in the Salisbury Creek area.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said the order prevents anyone from physically preventing or interfering with Cooper Creek Cedar logging operations in and around Salisbury Creek.

Click to play video: 'Huge RCMP costs associated with Fairy Creek anti-logging protests' Huge RCMP costs associated with Fairy Creek anti-logging protests
Huge RCMP costs associated with Fairy Creek anti-logging protests – Dec 20, 2021

Last month, on April 25, police say they were notified of protesters blocking Salisbury Creek Forest Service Road, around 50 km north of Kaslo.

Trending Stories

“A police officer from the Kaslo RCMP detachment attended to advise the group they were in breach of the injunction, a copy of which was provided,” said the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“The officer attended to the site on the two subsequent days to advise the group they would face arrest for mischief and contempt of court if they continued to blockade.”

Police added that members of a liaison team tried getting the protesters to peacefully leave during the first week of May.

Click to play video: 'B.C. man stages hunger strike to oppose old-growth logging' B.C. man stages hunger strike to oppose old-growth logging
B.C. man stages hunger strike to oppose old-growth logging – Apr 22, 2022

And on May 17, police enforced the injunction, “resulting in the arrest of 17 individuals for civil contempt of court, one of whom was removed from a locking device.”

RCMP said of the 17 arrested, eight were released on conditions with a court date for July 19, while the remaining nine were transported to Kaslo for processing. Police say those nine have since been released.

Click to play video: 'Anti-old growth logging group’s actions under scrutiny' Anti-old growth logging group’s actions under scrutiny
Anti-old growth logging group’s actions under scrutiny – Apr 24, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Interior tagsouthern interior tagBC Southern Interior tagLogging tagKootenays tagKootenay Lake tagKaslo tagLogging Blockade tagLast Stand West Kootenays tagSalisbury Creek Forest Service Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers