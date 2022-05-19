Junior hockey: Penticton Vees win BCHL championship, sweep Nanaimo Clippers

Send this page to someone via email

For the 13th time in franchise history, the Penticton Vees are B.C. Hockey League champions.

At Nanaimo on Wednesday night, the Vees jumped out to an unbeatable start en route to bashing the Clippers 8-2 and sweeping the Fred Page Cup.

Bradly Nadeau, with a hat trick, Josh Nadeau, Ryan Hopkins, Frank Djurasevic, Thomas Pichette and Spencer Smith scored for Penticton, which won the best-of-seven series 4-0.

“It’s really special,” Josh Nadeau told the league about winning a BCHL title alongside his brother. “I’ve been hard on him all year since he’s my brother, but winning this thing together is amazing.”

Luc Wilson had three assists for Penticton. He hails from Duncan, a 50-minute drive south of Nanaimo. He led the league in playoff scoring with seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points.

“It’s a surreal feeling to be able to do it in front of my friends and family here in Nanaimo,” Wilson said. “I can’t say enough about this team. I’m so happy we were able to get it done today.”

Charles Tardif and Cole Hansen replied for Nanaimo, which trailed 3-0 after the first period and 7-2 after 40 minutes. The Clippers were soundly outshot 58-23 in Game 4, and 169-83 for the series.

Kaeden Lane stopped 21 shots for the Vees, with Cooper Black turning aside 50 shots for the Clippers.

Penticton was 2-for-5 on the power play, while Nanaimo was 0-for-2.

This was the 22nd time that Penticton, with its history of different team names, played in the BCHL final. The city has won the league championship as the Broncos, Knights and Vees. It also played, but lost, in one league final as the Panthers.

Wednesday’s victory was also the fifth time that Penticton has won the league title since 2008 — the most of any team. The Vernon Vipers are next at three.

During this spring’s playoffs, Penticton went 16-1, with the Vees’ only post-season loss coming in the first round, a 5-3 loss to Trail in Game 1. After that, the Vees — who had the league’s best regular-season record — never lost again.

“This team was as complete of a team as I’ve had,” said Vees general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson, who joined the team in 2007.

“I’ve had some high-powered teams, but this one here, they were very mature. We lose our captain at Christmas time and that would have sent a lot of teams in the wrong direction. Top to bottom, they’re one of the top teams I’ve had.”

Years that Penticton won the BCHL championship

1967 Penticton Broncos (Runner-up: Kelowna Buckaroos)

1968 Penticton Broncos (Runner-up: Kelowna Buckaroos)

1973 Penticton Broncos (Runner-up: Chilliwack Bruins)

1980 Penticton Knights (Runner-up: Nanaimo Clippers)

1981 Penticton Knights (Runner-up: Abbotsford Flyers)

1982 Penticton Knights (Runner-up: New Westminster Royals)

1985 Penticton Knights (Runner-up: Burnaby Blue Hawks)

1986 Penticton Knights (Runner-up: Richmond Sockeyes)

2008 Penticton Vees (Runner-up: Nanaimo Clippers)

2012 Penticton Vees (Runner-up: Powell River Kings)

2015 Penticton Vees (Runner-up: Nanaimo Clippers)

2017 Penticton Vees (Runner-up: Chilliwack Chiefs)

2022 Penticton Vees (Runner-up: Nanaimo Clippers)

Years that Penticton played in the BCHL championship, but lost

1969 Victoria Cougars (Runner-up: Penticton Broncos)

1972 Vernon Essos (Runner-up: Penticton Broncos)

1976 Nanaimo Clippers (Runner-up: Penticton Vees)

1977 Nanaimo Clippers (Runner-up: Penticton Vees)

1978 Merritt Centennials (Runner-up: Penticton Vees)

1984 Langley Eagles (Runner-up: Penticton Knights)

1998 South Surrey Eagles (Runner-up: Penticton Panthers)

2006 Burnaby Express (Runner-up: Penticton Vees)

2013 Surrey Eagles (Runner-up: Penticton Vees)