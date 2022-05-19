Menu

Politics

Court rules Manitoba’s move on federal child welfare allowance violated charter

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 11:20 am
A Manitoba judge has ruled the province violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. View image in full screen
A Manitoba judge has ruled the province violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Getty Images

A Manitoba judge has ruled the province violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms by holding back hundreds of millions of dollars from child welfare agencies.

The former NDP government started the clawback of the federal allowance for children in care in 2006, and the Progressive Conservative government continued the practice for three years until stopping it in 2019.

The Tory government also introduced a bill aimed at preventing any lawsuits over the clawback.

Read more: Manitoba Indigenous leaders, advocates hope federal compensation will help with healing

Indigenous child welfare agencies took the matter to court and Court of Queen’s Bench Justice James Edmond has ruled in their favour.

Edmond says both the clawback and the bill violated equality rights under the Charter because Indigenous children, who make up almost 90 per cent of kids in care, were disproportionately affected.

The province had argued it was entitled to keep the money because it was using it to care for the children.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Indigenous leaders react to federal child welfare compensation deal' Manitoba Indigenous leaders react to federal child welfare compensation deal
Manitoba Indigenous leaders react to federal child welfare compensation deal – Jan 4, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
