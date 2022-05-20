Menu

Canada

Victoria Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 12:20 pm
Downtown Kitchener. View image in full screen
Downtown Kitchener. Ahmed Fareed Kahn / Global News

As Victoria Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Victoria Day

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Read more: Wet weather in the forecast across Ontario for Victoria Day weekend

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo library locations will open Saturday.

All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

Read more: Goods Exchange program is back in Guelph this Victoria Day long weekend

There will be four Beer Stores fully open in the region, while two others will be drive-thru only. In Kitchener, stores will open at 875 Highland Rd. W. and 1120 Victoria St. N., in Waterloo, they will open at 624 King St. N. (Drive-Thru Only) and 70 Weber St. N., and in Cambridge, they will open at 200 Franklin Blvd. and 150 Holiday Inn Dr. (Drive-Thru Only).

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Victoria Day

Open Victoria Day in Cambridge:

  • Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
  • McDougall Cottage

Closed Victoria Day in Cambridge:

  • Cambridge Centre for the Arts
  • All Idea Exchanges and arenas
  • John Dolson Centre
  • W.G. Johnson Centre
  • Cambridge City Hall
  • William E. Pautler Centre
  • Allan Reuter Centre
  • David Durward Centre
  • Ted Wake Centre

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Victoria Day

City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following will remain open Monday:

  • City splash pads
  • Activa Sportsplex, including the Lyle S. Hallman walking track
  • Other arenas and Budd Park indoor soccer facility open for scheduled rentals only
  • Jack Couch ballpark at The Aud will be open for the Kitchener Panthers home opener on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
  • Joseph Schneider Haus

The following are closed in Kitchener on Monday:

  • Kitchener market
  • All libraries and swimming pools
  • community centres
  • TheMuseum
  • Homer Watson House
  • Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Victoria Day

Will open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. for advanced voting for the provincial election:

  • Albert McCormick Community Centre
  • RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre
  • Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex

Closed Monday:

  • Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre
  • Moses Springer Community Centre
  • RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre (only open for OVA event)
  • WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre)
  • Waterloo City Hall
  • Waterloo Service Centre
