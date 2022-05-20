Victoria Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As Victoria Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo library locations will open Saturday.

All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

There will be four Beer Stores fully open in the region, while two others will be drive-thru only. In Kitchener, stores will open at 875 Highland Rd. W. and 1120 Victoria St. N., in Waterloo, they will open at 624 King St. N. (Drive-Thru Only) and 70 Weber St. N., and in Cambridge, they will open at 200 Franklin Blvd. and 150 Holiday Inn Dr. (Drive-Thru Only).

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Victoria Day

Open Victoria Day in Cambridge:

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

McDougall Cottage

Closed Victoria Day in Cambridge:

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

All Idea Exchanges and arenas

John Dolson Centre

W.G. Johnson Centre

Cambridge City Hall

William E. Pautler Centre

Allan Reuter Centre

David Durward Centre

Ted Wake Centre

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Victoria Day

City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following will remain open Monday:

City splash pads

Activa Sportsplex, including the Lyle S. Hallman walking track

Other arenas and Budd Park indoor soccer facility open for scheduled rentals only

Jack Couch ballpark at The Aud will be open for the Kitchener Panthers home opener on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

Joseph Schneider Haus

The following are closed in Kitchener on Monday:

Kitchener market

All libraries and swimming pools

community centres

TheMuseum

Homer Watson House

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Victoria Day

Will open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. for advanced voting for the provincial election:

Albert McCormick Community Centre

RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex

Closed Monday:

Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre

Moses Springer Community Centre

RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre (only open for OVA event)

WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre)

Waterloo City Hall

Waterloo Service Centre