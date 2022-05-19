Menu

Canada

Supreme Court to hear case about access to Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 10:07 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks towards Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell's office at Queen's Park in Toronto, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks towards Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell's office at Queen's Park in Toronto, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says it will hear Ontario’s appeal to block the release of the premier’s mandate letters sent to cabinet ministers.

A reporter with CBC had sought the 23 letters Premier Doug Ford wrote to cabinet ministers shortly after he took office in 2018.

The cabinet office refused CBC’s freedom-of-information request based on a cabinet privilege exemption.

Read more: Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Thursday, May 19

The CBC appealed to the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, who ordered the letters be disclosed to the broadcaster.

A divisional court dismissed a request by the Attorney General of Ontario for a judicial review.

The province then appealed to the Court of Appeal for Ontario, but lost, which triggered yet another appeal from the province to the country’s top court.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
