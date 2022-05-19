Supreme Court to hear case about access to Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says it will hear Ontario’s appeal to block the release of the premier’s mandate letters sent to cabinet ministers.
A reporter with CBC had sought the 23 letters Premier Doug Ford wrote to cabinet ministers shortly after he took office in 2018.
The cabinet office refused CBC’s freedom-of-information request based on a cabinet privilege exemption.
The CBC appealed to the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, who ordered the letters be disclosed to the broadcaster.
A divisional court dismissed a request by the Attorney General of Ontario for a judicial review.
The province then appealed to the Court of Appeal for Ontario, but lost, which triggered yet another appeal from the province to the country’s top court.
