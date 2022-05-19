Advance voting locations now open in Hamilton ahead of June 2 Ontario election

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesperson for Elections Ontario says casting a ballot for the 2022 campaign is significantly different from previous engagements with more ways to participate and length of time to do it.

Jo Langham, manger of media and public engagement with Elections Ontario, says Hamiltonians new options include voting by mail, special ballot at a local returning office or satellite office on June 1, plus an advance vote and assistive voting at a returning office.

“Those who want to use assistive voting technology can use that at their returning office from May the 21st to June 2,” Langham told 900 CHML’s Hamilton Today.

“There are options also for voting by home visit.”

Voting cards went out May 13 and most Ontarians should expect to have it by Friday. (May 20).

The timeline to put in an advance vote has been lengthened to 10 days compared to the five last elections to allow those the option to avoid crowds.

“Even though in a lot of locations across the province, COVID numbers are down, but they don’t want to meet up with crowds,” said Langham.

“So those 10 days of advance voting really give people the opportunity of choosing a day in a location that best suits them.”

Unlike the last federal election, Ontario has not experienced a vote amid the pandemic.

Langham says her office has been watching elections in other provinces during COVID and says there’s been no indication that turnout has been affected negatively compared to previous outings.

“What we have noticed is that people are voting in different ways, you know, like taking advantage of vote by mail,” Langham remarked.

Advance voting locations opened in Ontario on Thursday ahead of the official voting day set for June 2.

The advance period is running until May 28, with venues open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who want to get their ballot in early can click on to elections.on.ca, enter a postal code and search for an electoral district.

“The thing that people should note is this election, you can vote at any advanced voting locations in your electoral district,” Langham said.

“So if the advance voting location near your office is more convenient for you, then you can vote that you don’t have to vote at the advanced voting location that is closest to your home.”

However, residents can only use advanced polls in the riding in which they reside.

In case you haven’t got a voters’ card mailed to you yet, here are the advanced poll locations:

Hamilton Centre

Centre on Barton (Returning Office) – 1211 Barton St. East Suite D03 (May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Bennetto Community Centre – 450 Hughson St. N., Hamilton, L8L 4N5 (May 19 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Hamilton Central Library – 55 York Blvd., Hamilton, L8R 3K1 (May 19 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

The First Unitarian Church Of Hamilton – 170 Dundurn St. S., Hamilton, L8P 4K3 (May 19 to May 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Hamilton East—Stoney Creek

Red Hill Creek Centre (Returning Office) – 2255 Barton St. E unit 4, Hamilton, L8H 7T4 (May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Sir Winston Churchill Recreation Centre – 1715 Main St. E., Hamilton, L8H 1E3 (May 21 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Stoney Creek Recreation Centre – 45 King St. W., Stoney Creek, L8G 1H7 (May 21 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Winona Community Centre – 255 Winona Rd., Stoney Creek, L8E 5L3 (May 19 to May 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Hamilton Mountain

South Hamilton Square (Returning Office) – 1550 Upper James St. unit 201, Hamilton, L9B 2L6 (May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s Education Centre – 20 Education Ct., Hamilton, L9A 0B9 (May 19 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

St. Michael’s Anglican Church – 118 Fennell Ave. E., Hamilton, L8T 1S6 (May 19 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

West Highland Baptist Church – 1605 Garth St., Hamilton, L9B 1X8 (May 21 to May 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas

St. Augustine’s Parish Hall (Returning Office) – 58 Sydenham St., Dundas, L9H 2T9 (May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Dundas Lions Memorial Community Centre – 10 Market St. S., Dundas, L9H 5G4 (May 19 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Morgan Firestone Arena – 385 Jerseyville Rd. W., Ancaster, L9G 3L5 (May 19 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Westmount Recreation Centre – 35 Lynbrook Dr., Hamilton, L9C 2K6 (May 19 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Flamborough—Glanbrook

Rockton Fairgrounds (Returning Office) – 812 Old Highway 8 Rockton, L0R1X0 (May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Ancaster Fairgrounds – 630 Trinity Rd. S, Jerseyville, L0R 1R0 (May 19 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Binbrook Fairgrounds – 2600 56 Highway, Binbrook, L0R 1C0 (May 19 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Family Church Of Heritage Green – 360 Isaac Brock Dr., Stoney Creek, L8J 2R2 (May 19 to May 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Harry Howell Arena – 27 5 Highway W, Dundas, L9H 7L5 (May 19 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Heritage Green Seventh-Day Adventist Church – 349 Isaac Brock Dr., Stoney Creek, L8J 3S2 (May 22 to May 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)