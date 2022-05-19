Woman hit by vehicle in Mississauga seriously injured

Peel Regional Police say a woman who was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga has serious injuries.
The pedestrian-involved collision happened at around 5:46 a.m. Thursday in the Derry Road East and Edwards Boulevard area.
Police said the woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.
A portion of the roads will be closed for a few hours due to the investigation. The major collision bureau is attending the scene, police said.
