Woman hit by vehicle in Mississauga seriously injured

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 9:41 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say a woman who was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga has serious injuries.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened at around 5:46 a.m. Thursday in the Derry Road East and Edwards Boulevard area.

Police said the woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

A portion of the roads will be closed for a few hours due to the investigation. The major collision bureau is attending the scene, police said.

