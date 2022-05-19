Woman hit by vehicle in Mississauga seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman who was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga has serious injuries.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened at around 5:46 a.m. Thursday in the Derry Road East and Edwards Boulevard area.

Police said the woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

Read more: Woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

A portion of the roads will be closed for a few hours due to the investigation. The major collision bureau is attending the scene, police said.

COLLISION:

– Derry Rd E/Edwards Blvd #Mississauga

– Pedestrian struck by a vehicle

– Driver remained onscene

– Pedestrian being assessed by @Peel_Paramedics

– W/B Derry Rd has been shut down at this time

– Use alternate routes

– Updates to follow

– C/R at 5:46am

– PR22-0167377 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 19, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE:

– Pedestrian remains in serious condition w/ potential life-threatening injuries

– #PRP MCB attending scene

– Road closures in effect for next few hours:

– W/B Derry Rd from Beckett Dr

-N/B Edwards Blvd from Aventura Ct

– S/B Edwards Blvd from Export Blvd

– E/B Derry open — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 19, 2022