Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Globalive sweetens bid to buy Freedom Mobile with Telus network deal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 9:40 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Market and Business Report – May 11, 2022' Global News Morning Market and Business Report – May 11, 2022
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's Kevin Becker discusses the rising price of oil and gas, and explains the latest wrench in the Rogers-Shaw merger. – May 11, 2022

Globalive Capital says it has signed a network and spectrum sharing agreement with Telus Corp., reinforcing its bid to purchase Freedom Mobile.

Freedom is up for sale as a result of Rogers Communications Inc.’s deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc., Freedom’s current owner.

The sale of Freedom is expected to be a condition of that deal’s approval by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, and is seen as the best way to maintain competition in the wireless space while allowing the merger to move forward.

Trending Stories

However the deal is facing opposition from the Competition Bureau, which argues the merger should not go ahead even if Freedom Mobile changes hands.

Read more: Freedom Mobile sale not enough to OK Rogers-Shaw merger: watchdog

Story continues below advertisement

The Globalive agreement is conditional on its successful acquisition of Freedom Mobile.

In addition to Globalive, Quebecor Inc. has expressed interest in the carrier. Meanwhile, rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc. has reportedly been presented to regulators as a potential buyer.

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Rogers tagTelus tagShaw tagtelecom tagFreedom Mobile tagRogers Shaw merger tagCanadian telecom tagFreedom Mobile acquisition tagGlobalive Capital tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers