Globalive sweetens bid to buy Freedom Mobile with Telus network deal

Globalive Capital says it has signed a network and spectrum sharing agreement with Telus Corp., reinforcing its bid to purchase Freedom Mobile.

Freedom is up for sale as a result of Rogers Communications Inc.’s deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc., Freedom’s current owner.

The sale of Freedom is expected to be a condition of that deal’s approval by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, and is seen as the best way to maintain competition in the wireless space while allowing the merger to move forward.

However the deal is facing opposition from the Competition Bureau, which argues the merger should not go ahead even if Freedom Mobile changes hands.

The Globalive agreement is conditional on its successful acquisition of Freedom Mobile.

In addition to Globalive, Quebecor Inc. has expressed interest in the carrier. Meanwhile, rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc. has reportedly been presented to regulators as a potential buyer.

More to come.