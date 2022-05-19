Menu

Canada

Prince Charles, Camilla wrap up Canada trip with Northwest Territories visit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 8:06 am
Click to play video: 'Prince Charles and Camilla in Ottawa for jam-packed 2nd day of Canadian visit' Prince Charles and Camilla in Ottawa for jam-packed 2nd day of Canadian visit
WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla in Ottawa for jam-packed 2nd day of Canadian visit

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are spending the final day of the royal visit in Canada’s north.

The couple has another busy day scheduled in the Northwest Territories on Thursday, with stops meant to continue the trip’s focus on climate change, literacy and Crown-Indigenous relations.

Read more: Ukraine war has hastened climate action, Prince Charles warns Canada on royal tour

They’re heading to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation community of Dettah in the morning, where Prince Charles is to speak with First Nations chiefs and hear about Indigenous-led solutions to climate change.

Trending Stories

The duchess is stopping at a school to hear about programs aimed at preserving Indigenous languages, and the prince will be made an honorary Canadian Ranger.

Read more: Prince Charles nods to ‘darker’ past, need for reconciliation as tour begins

Story continues below advertisement

The three-day tour began in Newfoundland and Labrador before the royal couple headed to Ottawa, where they attended a church service at a Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral and met with a family displaced by the Russian invasion.

The royal visit will culminate with a celebration in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Yellowknife later Thursday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
