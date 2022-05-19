Kingston, Ont. police warn of ‘fake gold’ scam

Send this page to someone via email

A new scam is catching the eye of Kingston police.

Police say there have been multiple reports of a scam involving the sale of fake gold.

According to police, the scammers typically target people in a public place, like a parking lot.

Victims are often approached by people claiming to be from a wealthy country, or another province.

“The scammer then explains they have run out of gas or have fallen on hard times and need to raise money to get home. Then, they offer to sell the victim valuable gold jewelry, which is fake, in exchange for cash,” Kingston police said in a news release.

Police add the scammers are driving a rental vehicle, and that there is a “changing cast of men, women and children” inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police.

