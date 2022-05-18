Alcohol, cannabis ban in effect for at Saskatchewan parks over long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As the Victoria Day long weekend nears, those planning on camping at a Saskatchewan park are being reminded that an alcohol and recreational cannabis ban is in effect.

Read more: Campers welcomed back to Saskatchewan provincial parks during May long weekend

Cottages, rental cabins and any businesses serving liquor in licensed establishments in parks are not affected by the ban, according to a government press release.

The ban begins at 12 p.m. on Thursday and remains in effect until Monday at 11 p.m.

The camping season in Saskatchewan begins on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

For prospective campers looking to book a last-minute long weekend trip, the ‘Camping this Weekend’ tool will show which sites are available nearby.

For more information or to book a site, visit Sask Parks’ website.