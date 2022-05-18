Menu

Canada

Alcohol, cannabis ban in effect for at Saskatchewan parks over long weekend

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 3:02 pm
red solo cup camping View image in full screen
An alcohol and cannabis ban will be in effect this weekend at Saskatchewan parks. Global News File

As the Victoria Day long weekend nears, those planning on camping at a Saskatchewan park are being reminded that an alcohol and recreational cannabis ban is in effect.

Cottages, rental cabins and any businesses serving liquor in licensed establishments in parks are not affected by the ban, according to a government press release.

The ban begins at 12 p.m. on Thursday and remains in effect until Monday at 11 p.m.

The camping season in Saskatchewan begins on Thursday.

For prospective campers looking to book a last-minute long weekend trip, the ‘Camping this Weekend’ tool will show which sites are available nearby.

For more information or to book a site, visit Sask Parks’ website.

