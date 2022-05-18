Menu

Crime

Waterloo man facing charges connected to Niagara Region counterfeit coin investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 12:54 pm
A Waterloo man is facing charges after allegedly selling a counterfeit coin to a seller in Niagara Region, according to police.
A Waterloo man is facing charges after allegedly selling a counterfeit coin to a seller in Niagara Region, according to police.

A Waterloo, Ont., man is facing a pair of charges after allegedly selling a counterfeit 50-cent coin to a seller in Niagara Region, according to police.

Investigators say they began the probe in January after a December transaction was deemed fraudulent when a rare 1921 Canadian coin was discovered to be fake.

“Depending on its condition, the value of this coin can far exceed the value of $25,000,” Niagara Regional Police said in a release.

“Upon receiving the coin from the seller, the coin was determined to be counterfeit.”

The 61-year-old accused was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and counterfeiting.

He was released on a promise to appear at a future date.

