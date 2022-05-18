Waterloo man facing charges connected to Niagara Region counterfeit coin investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Waterloo, Ont., man is facing a pair of charges after allegedly selling a counterfeit 50-cent coin to a seller in Niagara Region, according to police.

Investigators say they began the probe in January after a December transaction was deemed fraudulent when a rare 1921 Canadian coin was discovered to be fake.

“Depending on its condition, the value of this coin can far exceed the value of $25,000,” Niagara Regional Police said in a release.

Read more: GO train summer service between Toronto and Niagara Falls begins Saturday

“Upon receiving the coin from the seller, the coin was determined to be counterfeit.”

The 61-year-old accused was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and counterfeiting.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on a promise to appear at a future date.