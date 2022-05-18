Menu

Canada

Day 3 of jury deliberations in Quebec City Halloween 2020 murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2022 10:32 am
A K9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. View image in full screen
A K9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The 11 jurors considering the fate of the accused in Quebec City’s Halloween 2020 sword attack that left two people dead and five others injured are deliberating for a third day.

Carl Girouard, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of François Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, and five counts of attempted murder.

Acquittal is not an option because Girouard has admitted to stalking the streets of Old Quebec on Oct. 31, 2020, to murder and maim.

Read more: No verdict after Day 2 of deliberations at Quebec City Halloween 2020 murder trial

The defence has argued that the accused was not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder and could not tell right from wrong.

The Crown has argued the acts were premeditated and Girouard was not suffering from any disorder.

If the jury rejects the defence of not criminally responsible, then they must consider whether Girouard is guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter in the deaths of Duchesne and Clermont and whether he is guilty of attempted murder or a lesser charge of aggravated assault in connection with the five others who were injured.

Click to play video: 'House of Commons holds moment of silence for victims in Quebec City Halloween attack' House of Commons holds moment of silence for victims in Quebec City Halloween attack
House of Commons holds moment of silence for victims in Quebec City Halloween attack – Nov 2, 2020
Quebec City tagCarl Girouard tagQuebec City Sword Attack tagQuebec City Halloween Attack tagQuebec City stabbing deaths tag

