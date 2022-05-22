Victoria Day Monday 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto

Here is your guide for what’s open and what’s closed in Toronto for the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, May 23.
What’s open
- Some shopping malls in the GTA, including Vaughan Mills, Square One, Eaton Centre, Pacific Mall, Toronto Premium Outlets and Upper Canada Mall.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations are open 24 hours.
- Select Beer Stores from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The following stores: 1530 Albion Rd., 529 Oakwood Ave., 2625A Weston Rd., 227 Gerrard St. E., 2360 Kennedy Rd., 452 Holland St. W., 2153 St. Clair Ave., 81 Billy Bishop Way, 3130 Danforth Ave., 1270 Woodbine Ave., 2727 Eglinton Ave. E., 636 Greenwood Ave., and 3561 Lawrence Ave. E.
- The City of Toronto’s five municipal golf courses will be open on Victoria Day.
- Movie theatres.
- TTC is on a Sunday schedule but will start at 6 a.m. Routes that don’t operate on Sundays wont be running on Victoria Day.
- GO transit is on a Saturday schedule.
- Regular daytime and nighttime curbside collection will not be impacted but other waste management services might be affected.
- Some Shoppers Drug Marts are open. Check website for schedules.
- Within Toronto, restaurants, bars, small retail stores and gas stations can stay open if they choose. Retail businesses in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can also stay open, according to City of Toronto bylaws.
- CN Tower.
- Ripley’s Aquarium.
- Toronto Zoo.
- Art Gallery of Ontario.
- Ontario Science Centre.
- Royal Ontario Museum.
- Evergreen Brickworks.
- Riverdale Farm.
- High Park Zoo.
What’s closed
- LCBO.
- Most Beer Stores (except the few listed above).
- No mail delivery.
- Provincial and municipal government offices.
- Banks, many malls and other retail stores.
- Toronto Public Library branches.
- Most grocery stores, with a few exceptions.
